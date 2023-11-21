Helpful tips for Black Hills holiday travelers

Hitting the road or traveling by air, there are some things you should do to make the trip easier.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the holiday season comes holiday travel and Rapid City Regional Airport and Black Hills Tire have some tips for those flying the skies or hitting the roads.

For all those flying to visit family and friends for the holidays, airport advisors are urging you to make your way to the airport early as they are expecting more than 8,000 people over the Thanksgiving weekend, a three percent increase compared to last year. To make sure you catch your flight on time, come early but that’s not all you can do to make your trip through TSA easier.

“We recommend packing light. If you can avoid a checked bag and get yourself checked in you can head right up to the checkpoint. We also recommend that passengers download their respective carriers’ app to their phone. That way they can receive live updates from their air carrier. And then another feature is if you’re a frequent traveler to check out the TSA pre-check,” said airport director Toni Broom.

And for those not catching flights this holiday season it’s important to remember to maintain your car with some helpful tips.

“The three most important things I think are making sure your tires have enough air in them making it safe to drive. Making sure your battery is fully charged and also making sure your heat and your defrost works. My advice is ... you can never drive too slow. So drive safe, be cautious of others and if it’s unsafe pull over,” said Black Hills Tire service advisor Seth Smith.

So whether you’re hitting the road or taking to the skies, keep these tips in mind to make sure you make it to your friends and family safe and on time for the celebrations.

