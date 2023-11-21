Gobble gobble! It’s time for the Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot

Mike Albin, Black Hills Runners Club vice president, shares the details of the annual turkey trot
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around Christmas, people lace up for reindeer runs, but on Thanksgiving, runners line up for turkey trots. On Nov. 23 the Black Hills Runners Club expects nearly 1,000 people to start gobbling around for the annual turkey trot.

The 5k is a fundraiser for the Black Hills Runners Club, helping out with scholarships and trail development and maintenance in the Black Hills.

The annual Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot 5k has grown, just like your britches on Thanksgiving day. 400 trotters will vie for one pie, Black Hills Runners Club Vice President Mike Albin says, “Best of luck.” Runners will have roughly a 40% chance of taking home a pie, but new this year, all turkey trotters will walk away with a medal.

Registration for the annual turkey trot ends at 11:59 p.m. MTN on Nov. 21. To enter follow this link.

The race will start at Old Story Book Island, with two separate courses, one for walkers and one for runners. Walkers can start at 8 a.m., but runners will start promptly at 9 a.m.

For more on the annual turkey trot and the Black Hills Runners Club check out the interview with Albin above.

