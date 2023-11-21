Continued ‘Calls for Action’ by Rapid City community and organizations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Various community organizations across Rapid City gathered on Monday for a “Call for Action” at city hall just two hours ahead of the council meeting.

This call for action was aimed at addressing the needs of the houseless and/or homeless communities in Rapid City. Pushing for more resources to be made available through the city and more funds to be allocated toward helping those individuals, as well as making sure the community is more involved in those decisions.

“Our hope is that we can be part of the discussion with the city council when it comes to decisions that are going to affect us and that it can be about us without us. So, I’m just hoping that they can make us part of the discussion,” expressed a Rapid City activist Priscilla Roach.

Some of the organizations that showed up to the call for action were: the Coup Council, Wambli Ska, West River Tenants United, Woyatan Lutheran Church, the Coalition for Unmet Needs, the Hope Center, and the Dahl Art Center.

