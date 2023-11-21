BHSU women split a pair of games at East/West Challenge

Yellow Jacket men went 0-2 at East/West Challenge
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s and women’s basketball teams played at the East/West Challenge last weekend. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated the University of Sioux Falls before falling to Northern State. The BHSU men dropped a pair of games to Augustana and MSU-Moorhead.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy

Latest News

SDSU football
Rogers and Nielson named finalists for FCS coach of the year
SDSU football
Rogers and Nielson named finalists for FCS coach of the year
11-20 bhsu basketball
BHSU women split a pair of games at East/West Challenge
RC Christian takes 2nd place at state tournament
RC Christian takes 2nd place at state tournament