Wounded Knee man pleads 'not guilty' to killing a woman

Wounded Knee murder suspect made initial Federal Court appearance Friday(Adrian Carbajal)
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Wounded Knee man pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday, Nov. 17, to the shooting of a Pine Ridge woman.

Jerel Running Bear is accused of shooting and killing Ashley Valentine on Nov. 19. He was charged with three separate counts: pre-meditated murder, knowingly discharging a firearm with intent of violence and knowingly possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

If convicted, Running Bear could face up to life in prison on the murder charge. On count two, he could face up to 10 years to be served consecutively on top of count one and another five years if convicted on count three. Running Bear was previously indicted in 2014 for two counts of assaulting a federal officer.

