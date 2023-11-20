Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong winds are likely today as low pressure winds up to the east and strong northwest winds aloft flow over the area. Gusts to 50 miles per hour are likely. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8:00pm on the plains near Rapid City.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be quiet days with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day this week with highs in the 60s.

Cold Canadian air flows in Wednesday night and Thursday, causing a big drop in temperatures. A band of snow will form behind the front. This band has been pushed further north into our area the past few computer model runs. At this time, it appears as though 1″-4″ of snow could fall in eastern and northeastern WY as well as the SW half of South Dakota, generally along and south of I-90 on Thanksgiving Day.

The rest of the weekend will be dry and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for the Parade of Lights in downtown Rapid City Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.