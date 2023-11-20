Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong winds are likely today as low pressure winds up to the east and strong northwest winds aloft flow over the area. Gusts to 50 miles per hour are likely. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8:00pm on the plains near Rapid City.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be quiet days with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day this week with highs in the 60s.

Cold Canadian air flows in Wednesday night and Thursday, causing a big drop in temperatures. A band of snow will form behind the front. This band has been pushed further north into our area the past few computer model runs. At this time, it appears as though 1″-4″ of snow could fall in eastern and northeastern WY as well as the SW half of South Dakota, generally along and south of I-90 on Thanksgiving Day.

The rest of the weekend will be dry and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for the Parade of Lights in downtown Rapid City Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy

Latest News

Strong winds and seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for Monday
Monday will be windy, with gusts up to 50 mph possible at times. Temperatures will be in the...
Strong winds and seasonable temperatures in the forecast for Monday
Mostly Sunny
Warm weather sticks around for Saturday
Warmer air returns Friday and continues into the weekend