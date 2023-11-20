Fifth St. set to reopen after railroad crossing repairs

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifth Street between Omaha Street and Main Street will reopen this evening, Nov. 20.

Crews from Rapid City, Pierre, and Eastern Railroad have completed upgrades to the Fifth Street railroad crossing. City night crews are conducting final cleanup work and will be removing traffic controls this evening, Nov. 20.

Nikko Street between Third Street and Fifth Street will remain closed until Wednesday allowing railroad crews to remove any remaining items.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year

Latest News

In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
The deadline for gift drop-offs is Tuesday, Dec. 12.
City offices serving as angel tree gift locations
Wounded Knee murder suspect made initial Federal Court appearance Friday
Wounded Knee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to killing a woman
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST