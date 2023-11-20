Celebrate the holidays at the Historic Adams House

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the most wonderful time of year and the city of Deadwood is ready to help you get into the holiday spirit with it’s annual Christmas tours at the Historic Adams House.

Walking through a variety of festive décor, each room is decorated with a special theme.

Get into the holiday spirit at the Historic Adams House in Deadwood.

The decorations change from year to year and this holiday season, clothing belonging to W.E. and Mary Adams will be highlighted.

The tours offer people a chance to see the house from a different perspective because the tours are self-guided, unlike how they are usually run.

”They get to tour the house at their own pace and really enjoy it, said Rose Speirs, communications director for Deadwood History Inc. “So, if they want to spend 20 minutes in a room, that’s fine, it’s wonderful for them and they may want to spend more time in certain rooms over other rooms.”

Tours kick off Friday, Nov. 24, and run from 1 to 5 p.m. and will happen every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 17.

Tickets are $8 for members of Deadwood History, $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6-12, and free to children 5 and under.

To purchase a ticket for the tours click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

