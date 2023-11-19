Remote yard waste sites closing for winter season December 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last day for curbside yard waste collection and disposal of yard waste at the remote locations at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North is Friday, Dec. 1.

After this date, all yard waste containers at the remote sites will be removed for the season. Unfortunately, there will be no pickup of curbside yard waste collections at part of the City’s collection routes.

However, mixed recycling and cardboard containers will still be available at the remote sites throughout the year. If you have yard waste after Dec. 2, Solid Waste Division officials indicate that you can bring the material to the Rapid City Landfill for disposal for the winter.

The yard waste containers are scheduled to return to the remote sites in the spring.

For more information, contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496 or visit Rapid City Recycles.

