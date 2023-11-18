Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year
Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Man involved in a Rapid Valley shooting has died
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty to killing homeless man

Latest News

Regional Forester Frank Beum has selected Shawn Cochran as the new permanent Forest Supervisor...
Shawn Cochran named forest supervisor for Black Hills National Forest
SpaceX’s gargantuan deep-space rocket system safely lifted off Saturday morning but ended...
SpaceX launches Starship in second test flight
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Most Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave as Israel strikes Gaza’s north and south
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas,...
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight