Rising economic inequality fuels Thanksgiving concerns for food banks

Research suggests that families are relying on food banks more than ever.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As families prepare for Thanksgiving next week, some are expressing deep concern, citing the worst rate of hunger in years due to decades of rising economic inequality.

Research suggests that families are relying on food banks more than ever. The impact of inflation has forced more Americans to budget their income, which can lead to a drop in charitable giving. This impacts the budgets of food banks, forcing them to scale back on services. This effect is not only nationwide but is also felt here in the Mount Rushmore state.

“Our price per pound has gone up 30%, so it makes it a bit more difficult to purchase foods and make sure that we can get it out into the community. Our commodities have gone down as well, and donations, but we’re still able to provide for our community,” said Feeding South Dakota Gifts Coordinator Cynda Frey.

Feeding South Dakota will host a Thanksgiving giveaway at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. They will be preparing meals for 1,500 families.

