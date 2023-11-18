Rapid City earns family travel award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2022, Rapid City was named the 54th fastest-growing city in the country and number one in the Midwest. This year, the city of Presidents was named a winner of an award that highlights the city’s rapid expansion and economic growth.

Rapid City was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Family Travel Awards. As part of the awards, testers from Good Housekeeping visited Rapid City and spent three days exploring the community and surrounding area. In their findings, testers had a few things to say about what stood out to them during their visit.

“They really fell in love with this idea that a kid of any type or age could find something to do here and have a good vacation here,” said Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman. “And just overall what a really iconic family-friendly destination Rapid City is. So it’s a huge honor for this community to receive this acknowledgment.”

With new ventures being announced such as the theme park set to open in 2026, and other projects being completed, Visit Rapid City is excited for the future.

“How quickly and how many opportunities our community has in front of it. So obviously, news just broke again about the LibertyLand amusement park, Block 5 development downtown, the airport announced this week we have extended air services coming so I would say overall as I look at our market, there’s so many neat opportunities that we’re just right on the cusp of,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman says not only is this recognition an honor but it’s beneficial to the businesses in Rapid City that may be receiving more tourists who may have never visited previously.

To learn more about the Good Housekeeping Family Travel Awards, click here.

