Prairie Road in Box Elder is one phase closer to completion

Phase one of the two phase road construction project on Prairie Road in Box Elder is almost completely finished.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prairie Road in Box Elder is coming closer to completion on the first phase of the construction project.

Phase one of the two-phase road construction project is almost completely finished. Phase one is an extension from Pride Court to Swallow Drive. It involved storm sewer installation, new asphalt and curbing which should help with traffic in the area.

“Running north and south, this roadway does serve a purpose for a lot of the traffic,” said Derek Wingfield, public information officer for the city of Box Elder. “Once this reopens it should lighten up some of the school traffic that we have in the morning which is oftentimes a little bit of a pickle. But the water drainage is a big deal, of course when we get large amounts of water it needs a place to go. And then on the west side if you look there’s new sidewalks so it’s also providing a safer avenue for pedestrian traffic.”

This project has taken longer than initially intended due to some infrastructure that needed to be updated or moved.

“What I was told was some of what caught them off guard here was actually with internet and fiber lines and some of those other utilities that aren’t operated or maintained by the city, but power, gas, internet, cable lines that actually the locates were not necessarily correct so that slowed them down,” continued Wingfield.

Phase two of the project will start on Swallow Drive and head toward 225th Street. There is no official start date for the second phase of the project, but according to Wingfield, phase two should run smoother and be completed faster than phase one.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year
Man involved in a Rapid Valley shooting has died
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
Nick Tilsen pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.
NDN Collective president and CEO will not have bond revoked

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota is a local food bank.
Rising economic inequality fuels Thanksgiving concerns for food banks
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
Rapid City was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards.
Rapid City earns family travel award
Research suggests that families are relying on food banks more than ever.
Rising economic inequality fuels Thanksgiving concerns for food banks