Live interview with RC Christian volleyball coach Krystal Weber

Weber explains importance of the school’s historic state tournament run
Published: Nov. 18, 2023
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Christian volleyball is headed to the Class A state championship with a 3-0 victory over Miller on Friday night. Before the match, Andrew Lind talked with Comets coach Krystal Weber to discuss Christian’s game plan against the Rustlers.

No. 2 Rapid City Christian faces No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian in the championship at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

