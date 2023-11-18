A cup of joe that will perk up your morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City coffee shop, where your morning cup of joe will “perk” you up, has been the subject of rumors that the business’s location in Rapid Valley, was chosen because there were concerns about the shop being within city limits. But that isn’t the case.

Perky Cups coffee shop, which opened this year, features baristas wearing bikinis and drinks with risqué names. While customers can order a plain coffee or even just water, the owner says the overall theme of the shop is body positivity.

“Something new and exciting, and we’re really trying to cultivate, you know, a community here in an environment where we’re really focusing on that body positivity, for our girls to be comfortable, comfortable, and confident in their skin. And that’s exactly what we’ve been able to do,” said Perky Cups owner Jessica Johnson.

Due to its unique concept, rumors circulated that the business was pushed out of their previous location so that they would be out of city limits. However, the owners say there’s no truth to those rumors, and they stand by the concept of their shop.

“We, you know, wanted to kind of feel out the market. We started off on the West Main, and we realized that wasn’t really the spot for us. We figured, you know, out here, there’s not really anything for coffee for breakfast, really. And just, this was a much better fit for us in the business,” said Johnson.

Perky Cups is located in the parking lot of the Black Hills Speedway. For their hours, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.