Youth & Family Services helps hundred of families during Thanksgiving

Community gives Youth and Family Services a helping hand.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For Christmas, it’s a sleigh full of presents but for Thanksgiving, it’s a truckload of food.

Thanks to a donation from the Denny Menholt Auto Group, Youth & Family Services purchased 400 Thanksgiving meals for families that the non-profit serves.

Food is purchased through Timmons Market at a discounted rate so that more families can be helped at the non-profit.

Meals include potatoes, vegetables, pies, stuffing, and of course the centerpiece for all Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey.

“We just really appreciate partnering with community businesses and individuals that show support for Youth and Family Services because we serve a lot of people,” said John Julius, CEO of Youth & Family Services. “And it’s a really important part of these families’ lives to have an agency like ours available to provide them with services. And so, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen without support from others.”

Youth & Family Services has been serving children and their families since 1965.

