Pine Ridge man pleads guilty to killing homeless man

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sequoyah Mark West Junior, 30 of Pine Ridge, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to killing a homeless man in April 2023.

Mark West Jr. was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Martin “Mark” White Hawk.

Sometime during the night of April 19 and the morning of April 20, West and White Hawk got into an argument in Manderson on the Pine Ridge Reservation. West then attacked and strangled White Hawk, killing him.

