It’s time to take a hike

National Hiking Day is celebrated Friday, a time to get outside and appreciate nature’s beauty
The key to winter hikes is to dress in layers.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are nearly 450 trails across the Black Hills and the hiking experience can change depending on the season but there are ways for you to be prepared to handle it all.

The key to hiking during colder weather is knowing how to stay warm, which means layers.

Most layers include a base that is thin and breathable, a mid-layer that traps body heat (like a fleece or puffy jacket), and finally a shell that can protect against wind and water.

You should also pack hats and gloves to help protect yourself in the winter.

While the preparations for a winter hike might be overwhelming there are some benefits to heading out during the colder season.

“There are just less people out and that’s something I think we take for granted is the ability here to go out, park your car at a trailhead and do a hike and maybe not see anyone else out there. With hiking becoming more and more popular it’s getting harder and harder to do that, " said Parker Heiserman, an employee at Roam’n Around, a travel and adventure gear shop in downtown Rapid City.

Additionally, hikers should make sure their bags are stocked with plenty of food and water, plus a first aid kit and a headlamp.

