Community event gives back in more ways than one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the Black Hills Special Services Co-op held a Community Connect event.

The event Black Hills Special Services Co-op had their regifting store open to the public including shoes, bedding, and clothing of all sizes for free, all of which came from a donation by the Julesburg Christian Church in Colorado. Booths from Goodwill, the Career Learning Center of the Black Hills, Habitat for Humanity were also there to support the community.

”First 45 minutes we had 250 people come in through the door, this is going to be a big event this time. All volunteers, agencies, come up and join us. Its kinda nice for the agencies because they can see 25 individuals and families in one day, rather than they can cover that many people in one week,” said Jeanne McKenna, director of education and workforce development for Black Hills Special Services Cooperative.

If you missed the Thursday event, another event will be coming up early next year, that they will be accepting clothing donations for.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.