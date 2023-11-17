Box Elder man sentenced for assault

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Box Elder man, who was 16 at the time of a stabbing attack, draws a probationary sentence Thursday.

Mark Hickey, 18, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault for stabbing a man in August 2021. Hickey will be on probation for eight years. If he violates that probation, the court could impose a 15-year prison term, with 10 years suspended.

According to a release from the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond asked the court to sentence Hickey to a penitentiary sentence. She emphasized that even though Hickey had a limited criminal history and was young at the time of the assault, the seriousness of the offense warranted prison time.”

Hickey claims he was using substances before the assault and that he doesn’t remember it.

