3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota men involved in a gun heist in Isabel last year are now serving time in federal prison.

The three men pleaded guilty to stealing 105 firearms from Reloaders Corner, a licensed federal firearm retailer in Isabel during the weekend of Aug. 13 to 15, 2022.

Jaylen Bleu Ducheneaux (aka Jaylen Red Bear), 24 of Eagle Butte, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Weston Reid Clausen, 24 of Dupree, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Whitley Traversie, 23 of Eagle Butte, was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison.

Ducheneaux and Clausen planned the burglary of Reloaders while Traversie served as a lookout during the burglary.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, some of the firearms were illegally trafficked. The stolen firearms have been recovered in various communities in South Dakota and throughout the Midwest.

