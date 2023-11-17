3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns

(WSMV)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota men involved in a gun heist in Isabel last year are now serving time in federal prison.

The three men pleaded guilty to stealing 105 firearms from Reloaders Corner, a licensed federal firearm retailer in Isabel during the weekend of Aug. 13 to 15, 2022.

  • Jaylen Bleu Ducheneaux (aka Jaylen Red Bear), 24 of Eagle Butte, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
  • Weston Reid Clausen, 24 of Dupree, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
  • Whitley Traversie, 23 of Eagle Butte, was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison.

Ducheneaux and Clausen planned the burglary of Reloaders while Traversie served as a lookout during the burglary.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, some of the firearms were illegally trafficked. The stolen firearms have been recovered in various communities in South Dakota and throughout the Midwest.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
Man involved in a Rapid Valley shooting has died
Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year
Nick Tilsen pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.
NDN Collective president and CEO will not have bond revoked

Latest News

Layers and having a bag stocked with necessary supplies can save you from harm when hiking in...
It’s time to take a hike
Members of Youth & Family Services and employees from Timmons Market help unload groceries that...
Youth & Family Services helps hundred of families during Thanksgiving
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty to killing homeless man
Box Elder man sentenced for assault