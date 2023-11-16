Warmer air returns Friday and continues into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s for much of the area tonight. It will warm up nicely on Friday as highs will be in the 50s for many and a few spots in the 60s. Skies will be sunny all day long.

Warm weather kicks off the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Above average temperatures continue Sunday, but highs will be in the upper 40s to 50s. The cool down begins.

Highs Monday will be in the 40s for many. Some spots in the upper 30s. It will be windy, which will make it feel a bit colder through the day. Scattered cloud cover will be with us on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s across the area with less wind.

Temperatures Wednesday drop into the 30s for nearly everyone. The cold air continues into Thanksgiving, where highs will range from the 20s to the 30s. Black Friday is even colder with highs in the 20s for many. We will start to climb back into the 30s that following weekend, but it could make for a cold Parade of Lights.

