Rapid City Parks and Recreation is looking for public input on park proposal

A new park could soon be headed to North Rapid City, and the Parks and Recreation division is looking for the public’s input on a proposal to build a park
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new park could soon be headed to North Rapid City, and the Parks and Recreation division is looking for the public’s input on a proposal to build a park near the Knollwood Townhouses.

Currently, the area operates as drainage for the highway and the townhouses surrounding, but the plan is to incorporate a park into this space as well. A public meeting will be held on November 16th from 5 to 7 P.M. at 30 Knollwood Drive for those with ideas or concerns to address them.

The main reason this area was chosen is to provide the surrounding communities with a recreation area within walking distance.

”Having a park within walking distance of people’s home is super important for physical health (and) for mental health. It gives people an outlet, it gives people a place to go spend time with their family or friends,” said Melissa Petersen a landscape architect for Rapid City Parks and Recreation.

The workshop is one way to have your voice heard but those who are unable to attend can also fill out a survey to give their thoughts on the proposal. That survey can be found here.

