NDN Collective president and CEO will not have bond revoked

The Native American activist is charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and obstruction.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite admitting to violating the conditions of his bond Nick Tilsen, CEO/president of NDN Collective will remain a free man.

Tilsen was out on bond for an incident that allegedly occurred in Rapid City when he traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in a protest.

As part of his bond condition, Tilson was to remain within the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

The state alleges Tilsen violated these conditions when he traveled to Washington in September, where he was arrested during a protest.

Tilsen subsequently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of crowding, obstruction, or incommoding, paying a $50 fine.

Tilsen’s lawyer objected to revoking the bond stating his client has attended all court appearances and remains in constant communication with his counsel and the state.

The judge declined the motion to revoke the bond but reminded Tilsen that he must receive permission from the court to travel outside the city and that any violations of the law are done knowingly.

According to the state, in June 2022, Tilsen allegedly threatened to hurt an officer.

The Native American activist was charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and obstruction in July 2023 for that offense.

Tilsen has since pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested
Hideaway Hills tests show massive amounts of damage to the soil in the community.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies

Latest News

Pedro Simental mugshot
Rapid City man makes his first appearance in manslaughter case
Those looking to give input on the park can fill out the survey linked below or attend the...
Rapid City Parks and Recreation is looking for public input on park proposal
These picnic areas are now easier for a person with mobility issues to access.
Lakota Lake receives upgrades making it more accessible
The family of Neveah Brave Heart reacted to the sentence given to the person responsible for...
Neveah Brave Heart's family reacts to suspects sentencing