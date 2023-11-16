Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs

By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Elevate Rapid City announced that they received a grant that will help new entrepreneurs learn more about the workforce.

The Build to Scale grant will offer 30 up-and-coming business entrepreneurs not only the funds to help these people get their start-ups going but will also allow the start-ups to partner with local businesses in the area as mentors to help get their ideas off paper and into real life.

”That was part of the grant writing process was for us to get that strategic overview of how we want that grant mentorship to go. We do have a blueprint or groundwork or strategy for how we want this mentorship to look,” said Dillon Matuska, innovation and entrepreneurship manager.

If you would like more information, you can head to the Elevate Rapid City website.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
Hideaway Hills tests show massive amounts of damage to the soil in the community.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area

Latest News

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide