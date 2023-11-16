Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Elevate Rapid City announced that they received a grant that will help new entrepreneurs learn more about the workforce.

The Build to Scale grant will offer 30 up-and-coming business entrepreneurs not only the funds to help these people get their start-ups going but will also allow the start-ups to partner with local businesses in the area as mentors to help get their ideas off paper and into real life.

”That was part of the grant writing process was for us to get that strategic overview of how we want that grant mentorship to go. We do have a blueprint or groundwork or strategy for how we want this mentorship to look,” said Dillon Matuska, innovation and entrepreneurship manager.

If you would like more information, you can head to the Elevate Rapid City website.

