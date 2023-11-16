Chalk it up and break the rack

The goal of the junior league is to encourage kids into the sport and help participants hone...
The goal of the junior league is to encourage kids into the sport and help participants hone their skills.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s time to rack’em up with the Black Hills Junior 8 Ball League.

Welcoming children as young as 5 years old, the youth league allows participants to develop their skills while learning the fundamentals of the game.

Welcoming children as young as 5 years old, the youth league allows participants to develop their skills while learning the fundamentals of the game.

The goal of the junior league is to encourage kids into the sport and hopefully have participants join adult leagues when they’re older.

“Just like any other sport, you need a youth program to continue keeping the adult level or the professional level going,” said Cecil LaGrande, one of the Coaches for the junior league.

The Black Hills Junior 8 Ball League meets twice a month. They also host a fundamental class for people looking to learn the basics.

The next class is Friday at the Moose Lodge in Rapid City from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For information on how to join the league, click here.

Welcoming children as young as 5 years old, the youth league allows participants to develop their skills while learning the fundamentals of the game.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide

Latest News

Last year the organization collected more than 900 gifts. This Christmas they are hoping to top...
KOTA Cares: Elder Angel Tree helps combate loneliness during the holidays
Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs