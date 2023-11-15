Residents might see an increase on their utility bills starting January

The city of Rapid City is looking at increasing utility rates starting in 2024.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Rapid City is looking at increasing utility rates starting in 2024.

At Tuesday’s public works meeting, an ordinance to revise the rates charged by the city’s water utility as well as a resolution to amend rates were presented. The reason for the rate increase is in part due to repairs and maintenance upkeep on current water facilities, as well as being able to pay staff that work on maintenance and repair projects.

“For the water utilities, 10% increases per year, over the next five years. Water reclamation amounts to a 12% adjustment over the next five years as well,” said Dale Tech, public works director for the city of Rapid City.

That means that if you’re currently paying around $20 for your water bill, starting January 2024, you could end up paying around $22.75.

The item was approved and will move to the full city council meeting on Monday.

