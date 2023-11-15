One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating a fatal shooting incident that happened on Wednesday.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to the parking area of the Aberdeen YMCA around 12:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on the scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the victim before he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect was on the scene when law enforcement arrived and was taken into police custody.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and unrelated to the YMCA.

The Avera St. Luke’s Hospital campus was put on lockdown as a precaution due to the proximity to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.

