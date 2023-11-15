One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating a fatal shooting incident that happened on Wednesday.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to the parking area of the Aberdeen YMCA around 12:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on the scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the victim before he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect was on the scene when law enforcement arrived and was taken into police custody.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and unrelated to the YMCA.

The Avera St. Luke’s Hospital campus was put on lockdown as a precaution due to the proximity to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.

Stay with Dakota News Now on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Starting Wednesday, the first floor of the Landmark Casino will be open to the public.
Historic Deadwood building re-opens as the Landmark Casino
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out

Latest News

Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide