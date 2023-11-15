Monument Health hosts their first diabetes health fair

Monument Health hosts their first ever diabetes health fair.
Monument Health hosts their first ever diabetes health fair.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In honor of world diabetes day, Monument Health hosted its first diabetes health fair Tuesday at The Monument.

The fair included booths from organizations such as insulin pumps, glucose monitoring, and health and wellness vendors. The fair also included some prediabetes testing, as well as foot care, and blood pressure screenings, and if you missed the health fair today, Monument Health also holds diabetes education programs around the Hills.

”Diabetes education program up in Spearfish at the North 10 Street clinic, and down in Custer at the Custer clinic, over in Lead-Deadwood, and in Sturgis and then at the Floorman clinic. So, if they reach out to any of those areas and ask for a diabetes educator, they will get back to them with information,” said Deb Winter, diabetes education program manager with Monument Health.

If you were unable to make it to the health fair today and you’re worried you might be at risk of diabetes, call your doctor.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Hideaway Hills tests show massive amounts of damage to the soil in the community.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Starting Wednesday, the first floor of the Landmark Casino will be open to the public.
Historic Deadwood building re-opens as the Landmark Casino

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
9th Annual Rapid City Glow Walk
1 in 7 US kids run away, struggle for home, glow walk ignites activism in Rapid City
Rapid City city hall food drive.
It’s time to get your food donations in if you haven’t already
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Rapid City food drive ends Friday