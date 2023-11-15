Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who was working in a septic tank Monday at a Lawrence County home on U.S. Highway 14-A has died.
The 22-year-old man was from Crook County, Wyo. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
According to a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the home around 6:46 p.m. They pulled the man from the tank, but he later was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office is investigating to determine the cause of death.
