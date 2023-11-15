It’s time to get your food donations in if you haven’t already

Rapid City city hall food drive.
Rapid City city hall food drive.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday is the last day to drop off your food for Rapid City’s second food drive.

Items from the food drive will go to support needy families through Feeding South Dakota. Items that can be dropped off for donations included canned food as well as non-perishable items. While there are not specific numbers yet, Gelynn Passmore with the city’s public works department says the drive has been going well so far.

“So, this is our second food drive, and it has been going amazing. We have 3 locations and I have to keep checking on them and emptying the bins because they’re getting full,” said Passmore.

You may drop off food donations at Rapid City Hall, Rapid City Public Library, and the Public Safety Building.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Upon police arrival, they found a male who had been shot once, while he was walking through a...
Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Jordan Hare makes a plea agreement in the crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart.
Rapid City man accused of hit and run death strikes a plea deal

Latest News

9th Annual Rapid City Glow Walk
1 in 7 US kids run away, struggle for home, glow walk ignites activism in Rapid City
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Rapid City food drive ends Friday
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Glow Walk for homeless youth
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Rapid City man charged with manslaughter in woman's death