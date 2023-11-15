Cooking with Eric - Beef-Stuffed Mushrooms

The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This recipe has been around in some from since the 1700s! A tried and true stuffed mushroom recipe perfect for an appetizer or a course in a holiday meal.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a skillet, brown a half pound ground beef with a tablespoon of minced onion and 1 minced garlic clove. Cook until beef is no longer pink. Drain any excess grease.

Then add chopped mushroom stems from 12 whole mushrooms, 1 tablespoon of butter, 1/4 cup plain bread crumbs, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1/4 cup heavy cream.

Dip mushroom caps in melted butter and arrange in a baking dish. Stuff each mushroom cap with the beef mixture. It’s okay to overstuff. Sprinkle with chili powder. Bake for 20 minutes or until bubbly.

