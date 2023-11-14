RCAS to offer early childhood screenings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School District is offering free early childhood screenings for preschool children aged three to five years old. If your child is five on or before Sept. 1, they are eligible for Kindergarten and will not be screened. It’s important to note that if a parent decides not to send their kindergarten-eligible child to school in the fall, they still will not be screened during the 2023-2024 school year.

These screenings are designed to check a child’s development in the areas of language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision, and motor skills. Parents will receive information about their children’s development, and ideas to help enhance their children’s development will also be provided.

The screenings for preschool children aged three to five will be held on December 4, 2023, at Jefferson School. Parents living in the Rapid City Area School District can schedule an appointment for their children by calling 394-1813.

