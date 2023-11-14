Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested

An autopsy was performed on Nov. 13 and revealed that she had suffered significant blunt-force...
An autopsy was performed on Nov. 13 and revealed that she had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to the head.(Associated Press)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman was taken to the emergency room with head trauma on Nov. 9. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Police were called to the emergency room at 353 Fairmont Blvd. at 3 a.m., for a report of suspicious injuries to a woman who had been taken from 520 E. North Street.

Police noticed that the woman was unconscious with bruising to her head and face, and she died later as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was performed on Nov. 13 and revealed that she had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to the head.

A follow-up interview was conducted with a resident of the address at 520 E. North Street, identified as Pedro Simental, 44, of Rapid City. Following the interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter. He was then transported to the Pennington County Jail, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon police arrival, they found a male who had been shot once, while he was walking through a...
Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl
Jordan Hare makes a plea agreement in the crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart.
Rapid City man accused of hit and run death strikes a plea deal
Charles Colhoff, 35 of Rapid City, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder faces 5 decades in prison if found guilty
Hideaway Hills tests show massive amounts of damage to the soil in the community.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Senator Rounds defended Senator Tuberville's choice to block military nominations
Senator Mike Rounds defends blocking military nominations

Latest News

The screenings for preschool children aged three to five will be held on December 4, 2023, at...
RCAS to offer early childhood screenings
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Roosevelt Swim Center's 50-meter pool.
Rapid City Parks and Recreation seeks proposals for Roosevelt ‘Dome’ Project
Rapid City Parks and Recreations has started seeking proposals for a possible Roosevelt Pool...
Roosevelt Pool