Promise Crawford is the SD Army National Guard’s first female Native American Sergeant Major

Elizabeth “Promise” Crawford was promoted to the rank of sergeant major in the South Dakota...
Elizabeth “Promise” Crawford was promoted to the rank of sergeant major in the South Dakota Army National Guard during a ceremony held Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid on Thursday, November 9, 2023.(South Dakota National Guard)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Elizabeth “Promise” Crawford was promoted to the rank of sergeant major in the South Dakota Army National Guard during a ceremony held at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid on Thursday, Nov. 9. She is the first Native American woman promoted to Sgt. Maj. in the SDNG.

“It gives me great pleasure to be the first to address you as sergeant major, you are an outstanding Soldier, you’ve never disappointed you are always a hard worker and I have a ton of respect for you. I would send my son or daughter to war underneath you any day, any time,” said Col. Phillip Stiles of Sioux Falls.

Crawford expressed gratitude to her family for instilling in her the values of love, compassion, and courage that led her to join the Army.

In July 1996, she joined the United States Army and served for 5 years on Active duty. She was stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado from 1996 to 1998 and at Vilsek, Germany from 1998 to 2001. In June 2002, Crawford became a member of the South Dakota Army National Guard.

“She’s very deserving of everything she’s gotten in life and she’s worked very hard to get there, but she didn’t do it alone. With the support of her family, fellow Soldiers, those past and present, they’ve all influenced her life and helped her get to where she is today,” said Marty Reum, retired U.S. Army combat veteran and trusted mentor to Sgt. Maj. Crawford.

Crawford included traditional elements such as a flag song and opening prayer in her ceremony. She presented three satin star quilts to Col. Phillip Stiles, Lt. Col. Brian Hass, and Command Sgt. Maj. Monte Patterson, followed by an honor song.

“These men have provided me with sound guidance and mentorship that I have often relied upon their expertise and advice for over 20 years, it’s to say thank you for all of the support and encouragement they’ve given me in my career,” said Sgt. Maj. Crawford.

Crawford is from Poplar, MT, and the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Indian Reservation.

“My advice is to always remember who you are and where you came from, keep yourself grounded to the earth and always carry yourself with pride and respect,” said Sgt. Maj. Promise Crawford.

When asked what has been the crowning jewel of her career and achievements she said it was the deployment with her brother and the 196th MEB on their deployment to Djibouti, Africa in 2020-2021, it brought a lot of honor to their family that they have served together in combat.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon police arrival, they found a male who had been shot once, while he was walking through a...
Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl
Jordan Hare makes a plea agreement in the crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart.
Rapid City man accused of hit and run death strikes a plea deal
Charles Colhoff, 35 of Rapid City, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder faces 5 decades in prison if found guilty
Hideaway Hills tests show massive amounts of damage to the soil in the community.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested

Latest News

Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Spread some cheer this holiday season and become a bell ringer for the Salvation Army 2023 Red...
Ring in the holidays with the Salvation Army of the Black Hills
John Burke and Karen Pitharoulis with the Sons of Norway share the details of the Lille Norge...
Annual Lille Norge Fest attracts thousands for all things Scandanavian
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested