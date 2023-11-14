Man charged with attempted murder faces 5 decades in prison if found guilty

Man charged with attempted murder faces 5 decades in prison if found guilty
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man arrested for attempted first degree murder made his initial appearance in court Monday.

Charles Colhoff, 35, is accused of trying to kill Morgan Running Horse earlier this month. Running Horse was shot twice in the fact on Nov. 4.

Colhoff is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of commit or attempt to commit felony with firearm.

If convicted, Colhoff could be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

He is in the Pennington County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.

