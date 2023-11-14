Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Gyspey Lane in Rapid Valley.

At 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2023, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies came to Gypsey Lane for a report of gunshots in the area. Law enforcement then discovered an adult man and an adult woman in the yard of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both of them were transported to the hospital where the woman later died. The man remains in critical condition.

The parties involved have been identified and there is no danger to the public. The names of those involved are being withheld pending next of kin notification and the ongoing investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information should contact Investigator Kylie Kintigh at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.