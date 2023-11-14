Historic Deadwood building re-opens as the Landmark Casino

The historic building was in disrepair until three years ago when the work to turn it into a casino began.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Landmark Casino is one step closer to fully opening with its first floor welcoming for customers Wednesday.

The Landmark Casino is located on Sherman Street in Deadwood. It was originally known as the Adams Block Building and housed a wholesale business. Over the years the building degraded until it needed to be reinforced for safety. That lengthy renovation process began three years ago.

“It’s three years in the making and $20 million investment. Today level one opens, which includes our beautiful gaming floor of 115 slot machines and a beautiful bar,” said Gerard Keating, a managing partner at the casino.

The decision to open the first level was made so locals could see the progress of the building. The next step for the Landmark is opening the second floor ,which will house traditional and electronic table gambling and a sports book. Lastly, the third and fourth floors will have about 20 hotel rooms between them. Keating says the biggest thing separating the Landmark from other casinos in the area is the history of the building itself.

“It’s the first casino to be built based around history and boy is it special. This building was built in nine phases between 1894 and 1951, eight of those by W. E. Adams,” said Keating.

Adams was a community leader and mayor of Deadwood. He was responsible for constructing many buildings in the area, including the Adams Museum.

The Landmark Casino is expected to be finished next summer.

