Hard work and dedication key to Hot Springs’ State Title
Bison finished memorable season with 11B championship
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs football defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 13-7 last Friday to win the 11B state championship. The foundation for the Bison’s title started a few years ago as players dedicated themselves and put in the work to help bring home a state championship.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.