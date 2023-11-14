Annual Lille Norge Fest attracts thousands for all things Scandanavian

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some krumkake, lefse, rosettes and ebleskivers, pastries can be found at the Lille Norge Fest. This Scandinavian-inspired festival will fulfill your knowledge of all those treats, even though you may not know what they are or how to pronounce them.

During the Scandinavian Festival on November 18 from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., thousands of people are expected to sample Scandinavian treats and purchase crafts at the Canyon Lake Activities Center.

The Lille Norge Fest is an opportunity for the Borgund Lodge Sons of Norway to share the abundant Scandinavian culture in the Black Hills.

For more information check out the interview with John Burke and Karen Pitharoulis above.

