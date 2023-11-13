Warm weather continues another couple of days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will remain mild with lows falling into the 30s and 40s.

A few clouds linger around sunrise, but they’ll clear out and we are sunny for the remainder of Tuesday. Temperatures are warm once again as highs will range form the 50s to 60s. Wednesday will be warm with many reaching the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a front will pass through the area. It will get windy with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for highs Thursday.

Temperatures rebound on Friday with highs back into the 50s for many. We remain in the 50s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Cooler air will gradually move in

