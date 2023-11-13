Warm weather continues another couple of days

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will remain mild with lows falling into the 30s and 40s.

A few clouds linger around sunrise, but they’ll clear out and we are sunny for the remainder of Tuesday. Temperatures are warm once again as highs will range form the 50s to 60s. Wednesday will be warm with many reaching the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a front will pass through the area. It will get windy with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for highs Thursday.

Temperatures rebound on Friday with highs back into the 50s for many. We remain in the 50s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Cooler air will gradually move in

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the last several years many ranchers in the upper Midwest and plains have seen smaller...
Cattle ranchers address challenges at Belle Fourche Livestock Market
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel
Black Hills Energy layoffs affect 44 regionwide and 24 in Rapid City.
Black Hills Energy layoffs not going to affect customers
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably mild weather in the forecast.
Warmth Continues but Winds Kick Up Tomorrow
Getting warmer for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool again today but with much lighter winds.