Veterans, don’t leave your earned benefits on the table

Christine Speirs with the Rapid City Disabled American Veterans shares the details of Saturday's information fair.
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Rapid City offers rides to medical appointments, but only for registered veterans. Christine Spiers, with DAV Chapter #3 in Rapid City, says roughly 2,500 are registered with DAV, however, thousands are still leaving benefits on the table.

Here are the details for the DAV information fair:

  • November 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Inside the South Dakota Service Dogs storefront
  • Free lunch
  • 25 booths, featuring the V.A.

All you need to bring is a form of ID to prove you are a veteran, and then you will have access to help filling out benefit forms and rides to doctor appointments, among other services.

Plus, veterans only pay $200, instead of $300, for a lifetime membership, and the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will pay $50 and DAV will cover $50.

Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory for more information.

