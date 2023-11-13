Veterans, don’t leave your earned benefits on the table

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Rapid City offers rides to medical appointments, but only for registered veterans. Christine Spiers, with DAV Chapter #3 in Rapid City, says roughly 2,500 are registered with DAV, however, thousands are still leaving benefits on the table.

Here are the details for the DAV information fair:

November 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Inside the South Dakota Service Dogs storefront

Free lunch

25 booths, featuring the V.A.

All you need to bring is a form of ID to prove you are a veteran, and then you will have access to help filling out benefit forms and rides to doctor appointments, among other services.

Plus, veterans only pay $200, instead of $300, for a lifetime membership, and the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will pay $50 and DAV will cover $50.

