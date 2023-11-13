Unseasonably mild weather in the forecast.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will experience much warmer than normal temperatures during the first half of this week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northern plains. Gusty winds today will lead to high fire dangers, especially in Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the 60s through Wednesday, then a cold front will bring temperatures back down to near normal by Thursday.

The weekend looks mild, but major changes in the weather pattern are possible next week - stay tuned!!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.