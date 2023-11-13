Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.
A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.(Henry Aldridge and Son via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the last several years many ranchers in the upper Midwest and plains have seen smaller...
Cattle ranchers address challenges at Belle Fourche Livestock Market
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
Black Hills Energy layoffs affect 44 regionwide and 24 in Rapid City.
Black Hills Energy layoffs not going to affect customers

Latest News

FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transportation after massive fire closes interstate
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
RAW: Damage from Los Angeles interstate fire seen
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST