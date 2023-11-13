Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds talk election strategy moving forward

By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a few losses in key state legislatures around the country, many Senate Republicans are talking about what may have gone wrong for them and how they should message themselves moving forward.

States like Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky all saw favorable results for Democrats leading to a shift in power in some legislatures. With this result, many lawmakers are speculating about what the Republican party can do to perform better at the state level.

Both of South Dakota’s U.S. Senators weighed in on the conversation with Senator John Thune saying more needs to be done to win over suburban voters.

”We have to have a compelling message that appeals to suburban voters there’s no question about that. I think that’s economy, jobs, cost of living, public safety, (and) the border. I think those are the issues that really resonate with people across the country and our candidates this year are gonna have to be on offense on this issue,” said Senator Thune.

Senator Mike Rounds says that abortion may be at the top of the list of issues voters care the most about.

”Second piece is that abortion clearly is going to have a role to play in the election processes and we’ve got to be able to the ability to have a good discussion on it and move forward,” said Senator Rounds.

With the presidential election coming up next year it will be interesting to see if any of these strategies are implemented moving forward.

