Senator Mike Rounds defends blocking military nominations

Despite members of congress showing support for the military on Veteran’s day, hundreds of military nominations are still being held up by Senator Tuberville.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite members of Congress showing support for the military on Veteran’s Day, hundreds of military nominations are still being held up by Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

The military nominations began seeing this hold up when Senator Tuberville took issue with a decision by the Biden administration to compensate military service members for reproductive care treatments.

Since then, Tuberville has said that he will hold up any nomination above the rank of one star until he sees a change in the way that care is handled.

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota defended Senator Tuberville’s decision but said this isn’t the way he would have handled protesting the policy.

“I guess that’s the message that we’ve shared with Senator Tuberville is that there should be a better way of doing it it’s different than the option that I would have taken but at the same time Senator Tuberville chose this and that’s his right to do so,” said Senator Rounds.

Senator Rounds says conversations are happening with Senator Tuberville about alternate ways to protest without holding up nominations.

