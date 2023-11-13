Black Hills tourist attractions might be fully staffed next year

Thousands more temporary worker visas were released; sure to ease employment worries for the tourism and hospitality industries.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Labor announced that an additional 64,716 H-2B temporary non-agricultural worker visas will be available for fiscal year 2024.

The 64,000 visas are additional to the congressionally mandated 66,000 visas that are available each year. The extra visas are intended to help address the need for seasonal or temporary employees during busy months, where too few U.S. workers are available, such as here in the Black Hills.

“So in South Dakota, we’re pretty rural, and when you think about the H-2B program and the benefits that it has, with us businesses being in rural areas, sometimes we employ more people than the working population. So it keeps us on edge. We don’t know when we’re going to be able to open our doors. We don’t know if we’re going to be able to fully open,” said Tim Johnson, owner of Rushmore Destination.

More information can be found on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Labor websites.

