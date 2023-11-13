AARP launches “Pre-tirement” campaign with fuzzy character to tackle financial fears

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most Americans are not ready financially to retire, and some pre-retirees believe they won’t be prepared when that time comes.

According to an AARP survey, more than 1 in 5 adults have no retirement savings that’s about 30% of the population who won’t be able to afford to retire. AARP and the Ad Council have come together to promote a new campaign to jumpstart the shift from spending into savings.

Mary Liz Burns, Senior Director of Communications Strategy, AARP says, “It doesn’t really matter what age but you are already thinking about retirement. Pre-retirement is that time in your life when you are thinking about retirement could look like but you are a little worried if you’ve prepared enough and you want to make sure you retire with confidence.” The campaign, says Burns, will include a step by step video on how to build your own retirement action plan through the help of a fury scary looking friend. Burns says, “some small steps, we actually created that creature from your head from the retirement fear right in front you that you can talk to this creature. The creature is actually just giving you a few small steps that you can consider to really get yourself in better shape for your retirement.”

Burns says financial inventory is step 1, “look at your budget, bank statements what’s going in and what’s going out and think about if there any places you can be able to divert some of those expenses into savings or where do you need to really focus on getting your debt n expenses under control so you have more options to save.” She adds, to not let the economy scare you, “one thing on savings, the interest rates have been absolutely awful the only way it’s helped us is with high yield savings account so if you have some money sitting around in one of the banks that’s earning very little take advantage to grow your money with very little effort.”

Burns says 50 year old’s should tap into their company’s catch-up plans, “if you are over the age of 50 and you have a workplace savings plan there’s something called a catch-up contribution, you contribute more than folks under the age of 50 so if you can take advantage of it and its tax-free.”

Rapid City Financial Planner Rick Kahler says to do the math if you’re under 40, “It hits us and this is gonna really happen if a person hasn’t started really saving, having a retirement plan, figuring out what type of income they need in retirement and how much they need to put away, 40 is a good time to do it and I think even better 25. Look, If a 22-year-old is fully funded an IRA from 22 to 29, contributing 7-thousand a year, they would have a million dollars by the age of 65.″

