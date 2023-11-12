Raising funds to help create special memories for children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A unique event held by an organization in the Black Hills helped raise money for children.

The Black Hills Shrine Club raised money through their annual Meat Fest, with the goal of raising money for Naja Shrine patients. Most of those patients are not able to experience what most consider a normal and or healthy childhood. So, having a program like the Shriners Kids Camp that is funded through community events like the Meat Fest is crucial.

“For a lot of these kids, they just want to fit in, and by going to these camps, they get to experience things that other kids that they live next to go to school with that they get to do so that they have stories to tell and pictures to show,” explained a volunteer for the 4th annual Meat Fest Diana Holloway.

All the money raised from the event will go towards those kids, helping them build one-of-a-kind memories and skills.

If you are interested to learn more about the Shriners Kids Camp you can head to the Naja Shriners website.

