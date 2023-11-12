Black Hills State men’s hoops earn first win

Yellow Jackets top Arkansas Fort Smith in OT thriller
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State earned its first win of the season with a 77-72 overtime win over Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. Graduate Matthew Ragsdale led all scorers with 27 points. Hoku Fisher joined Ragsdale in double digit scoring with 12.

The Yellow Jackets play Augustana next Friday in Rapid City in the East/West Challenge.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting suspect pictured above was identified as 35-year-old Charles Colhoff of Rapid City.
Shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Military display sparks concern at Rapid City Central High School.
Guns at Central High Veterans Day display violated RCAS policy
Black Hills Energy layoffs affect 44 regionwide and 24 in Rapid City.
Black Hills Energy layoffs not going to affect customers

Latest News

Black Hills State men's hoops earn first win
Black Hills State men's hoops earn first win
11-10 Mines basketball
Mines men fall to Kingsville
11-10 Mines basketball
SD Mines Men drop season opener
11-10 hot springs football
Hot Springs wins state championship